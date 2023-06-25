NFL team rankings of TikTok followers

The NFL attempts to grow its reach and popularity through pretty much every platform. One of the most popular social media platforms in the world right now is TikTok and all 32 NFL teams have accounts.

How many followers does each team have?

We have them ranked from most to worst before, based on numbers compiled by Sidelines.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City Chiefs: 3,006,516 followers

Philadelphia Eagles: 2,316,784 followers

Dallas Cowboys: 1,995,784 followers

Detroit Lions: 1,918,607 followers

Buffalo Bills: 1,847,830 followers

Pittsburgh Steelers: 1,768,205 followers

Cincinnati Bengals: 1,758,012 followers

Los Angeles Rams: 1,456,404 followers

San Francisco 49ers: 1,291,148 followers

Baltimore Ravens: 1,284,377 followers

New England Patriots: 1,200,642 followers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1,194,569 followers

New York Giants: 1,117,124 followers

Miami Dolphins: 1,103,167 followers

Seattle Seahawks: 1,089,432 followers

Los Angeles Chargers: 1,079,934 followers

Indianapolis Colts: 1,065,002 followers

Tennessee Titans: 1,049,335 followers

Carolina Panthers: 1,048,343 followers

Chicago Bears: 1,037,202 followers

Minnesota Vikings: 1,031,997 followers

Atlanta Falcons: 1,018,342 followers

Cleveland Browns: 1,000,095 followers

New Orleans Saints: 979,308 followers

Denver Broncos: 874,858 followers

Arizona Cardinals: 845,793 following

New York Jets: 818,513 followers

Green Bay Packers: 804,212 followers

Washington Commanders: 775,563 followers

Las Vegas Raiders: 541,325 followers

Jacksonville Jaguars: 456,999 followers

Houston Texans: 333,770 followers

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire