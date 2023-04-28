NFL team rankings from 2000 to 2022

Winners and losers

How have teams done since the year 2000 in the NFL? A look at the record of all 32 teams and the coaches they have had from the turn of the century to now.

32. Cleveland Browns

Record: 125-244-1.

Winning Percentage: .339.

Coaches: Chris Palmer, Butch Davis, Terry Robiskie, Romeo Crennel., Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski, Mike Pettine, Hue Jackson, Gregg Williams, Freddie Kitchens, Kevin Stefanski.

31. Detroit Lions

Record: 131-237-2.

Winning Percentage: .357.

Coaches: Bobby Ross, Gary Moeller, Marty Mornhinweg, Steve Mariucci, Dick Jauron, Rod Marinelli, Jim Schwartz, Jim Caldwell, Matt Patricia, Darrell Bevell, Robert Prince, Dan Campbell.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 140-230.

Winning Percentage: .378.

Coaches: Tom Coughlin, Jack Del Rio, Mel Tucker, Mike Mularkey, Gus Bradley, Doug Marrone, Urban Meyer, Darrell Bevell, Doug Pederson.

29. Houston Texans

Record: 142-195-1.

Winning Percentage: .422.

Coaches: Don Capers, Gary Kubiak, Wade Phillips, Bill O’Brien, Romeo Crennel, David Culley, Lovie Smith, DeMeco Ryans.

28. Las Vegas Raiders

Record: 149-221.

Winning Percentage: .403.

Coaches: Jon Gruden (I and II), Bill Callahan, Norv Turner, Art Shell, Lane Kiffin, Tom Cable, Hue Jackson, Dennis Allen, Tony Sparano, Jack Del Rio, Josh McDaniels.

27. Washington Commanders

Record: 154-214-2.

Winning Percentage: .419.

Coaches: Norv Turner, Terry Robiskie, Marty Schottenheimer, Steve Spurrier, Joe Gibbs, Jim Zorn, Mike Shanahan, Jay Gruden, Bill Callahan, Ron Rivera.

26. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 160-208-2.

Winning Percentage: .435.

Coaches: Vince Tobin, Dave McGinnis, Dennis Green, Ken Whisenhunt, Bruce Arians, Steve Wilks, Kliff Kingsbury, Jonathan Gannon.

25. New York Jets

Record: 161-209.

Winning Percentage: .435.

Coaches: Al Groh, Herman Edwards, Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan, Todd Bowles, Adam Gase, Robert Saleh.

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 170-200.

Winning Percentage: .459.

Coaches: Tony Dungy, Jon Gruden, Raheem Morris, Greg Schiano, Lovie Smith, Dirk Koetter, Bruce Arians, Todd Bowles.

23. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 171-198-1.

Winning Percentage: .464.

Coaches: Mike Martz, Joe Vitt, Scott Linehan, Jim Haslett, Steve Spagnuolo, Jeff Fisher, John Fassel, Sean McVay.

22. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 171-194-4.

Winning Percentage: .469.

Coaches: Dick LeBeau, Marvin Lewis, Zac Taylor.

21. Chicago Bears:

Record: 174-196.

Winning Percentage: .472.

Coaches: Dick Jauron, Lovie Smith, Marc Trestman, John Fox, Matt Nagy, Matt Eberflus.

20. Buffalo Bills

Record: 174-195.

Winning Percentage: .472.

Coaches: Wade Phillips, Gregg Williams, Mike Mularkey, Dick Jauron, Perry Fewell, Chan Gailey, Doug Marrone, Rex Ryan, Anthony Lynn, Sean McDermott.

19. Carolina Panthers

Record: 174-195-1.

Winning Percentage: .472.

Coaches: George Seifert, John Fox, Ron Rivera, Perry Fewell, Matt Rhule, Steve Wilks, Frank Reich.

18. Miami Dolphins

Record: 177-193.

Winning Percentage: .478.

Coaches: Dave Wannstedt, Jim Bates, Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Todd Bowles, Joe Philbin, Dan Campbell, Adam Gase, Brian Flores, Mike McDaniel.

t-16. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 177-192-1.

Winning Percentage: .480.

Coaches: Steve Mariucci, Dennis Erickson, Mike Nolan, Mike Singletary, Jim Tomsula (I and II), Jim Harbaugh, Chip Kelly, Kyle Shanahan.

t-16. New York Giants

Record: 177-192-1.

Winning Percentage: .480.

Coaches: Jim Fassel, Tom Coughlin, Ben McAdoo, Steve Spagnuolo, Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge, Brian Daboll.

15. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 182-187-1.

Winning Percentage: .493.

Coaches: Dan Reeves, Wade Phillips, Jim Mora, Bobby Petrino, Emmitt Thomas, Mike Smith, Dan Quinn, Raheem Morris, Arthur Smith.

14. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 188-182

Winning Percentage: .508

Coaches: Mike Riley, Marty Schottenheimer, Norv Turner, Mike McCoy, Anthoy Lynn, Brandon Staley.

13. Tennessee Titans

Record: 190-180.

Winning Percentage: .514.

Coaches: Jeff Fisher, Mike Munchak, Ken Whisenhunt, Mike Mularkey, Mike Vrabel.

12. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 193-175-2.

Winning Percentage: .524.

Coaches: Dennis Green, Mike Tice, Brad Childress, Leslie Frazier, Mike Zimmer, Kevin O’Connell.

11. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 198-172.

Winning Percentage: .535.

Coaches: Dave Campo, Bill Parcells, Wade Phillips, Jason Garrett, Mike McCarthy.

10. Denver Broncos

Record: 199-171.

Winning Percentage: .538.

Coaches: Mike Shanahan, Josh McDaniels (I and II), Eric Studesville, John Fox, Gary Kubiak, Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio, Nathaniel Hackett, Jerry Rosburg, Sean Payton.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 206-194.

Winning Percentage: .557.

Coaches: Gunther Cunnigham, Dick Vermeil, Herm Edwards, Todd Haley, Romeo Crennel, Andy Reid.

8. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 210-159-1.

Winning Percentage: .569.

Coaches: Mike Holmgren, Jim L. Mora, Pete Carroll.

7. New Orleans Saints:

Record: 211-159Winning Percentage: .570

Coaches: Jim Haslett, Sean Payton, Aaron Kromer, Joe Vitt, Dennis Allen.

6. Philadelphia Eagles:

Record: 217-251-2.

Winning Percentage: .589.

Coaches: Andy Reid, Doug Pederson, Nick Sirianni.

5. Baltimore Ravens:

Record: 219-151.

Winning Percentage: .592.

Coaches: Brian Billick, John Harbaugh.

4. Indianapolis Colts:

Record: 221-148-1.

Winning Percentage: .599.

Coaches: Jim Mora, Tony Dungy, Jim Caldwell, Chuck Pagano, Frank Reich, Shane Steichen.

3. Green Bay Packers

Record: 231-137-2.

Winning Percentage: .627.

Coaches: Mike Sherman, Mike McCarthy, Joe Philbin, Matt LaFleur.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 235-132-3

Winning Percentage: .639

Head Coaches: Bill Cowhere, Mike Tomlin

1. New England Patriots

Record: 262-108.

Percentage: .708.

Head coach: Bill Belichick.

