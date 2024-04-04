This NFL team was listed as a possible landing spot for Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson warms-up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) | Joshua Bessex, Associated Press

It’s been a bit of an awkward offseason for Zach Wilson.

The New York Jets quarterback — and former BYU Cougar — was granted permission to seek a trade following three tumultuous campaigns with the franchise, only to receive little to no interest around the league despite a very active market at his position.

At the beginning of the offseason, Wilson was thought to be a potential pickup for the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs, but all three teams went a different direction to fill their various backup quarterbacking needs.

While Jets owner Woody Johnson told reporters last week that he wouldn’t release the former BYU star if a trade partner could not be found, it’s clear that a divorce from Wilson would be the best option for all involved parties.

However, discouraging on-field results throughout Wilson’s career and an upcoming $11.1 million cap hit have proven unattractive for potential suitors.

With the quarterback market quickly disappearing as the NFL draft inches closer, the former No. 2 overall pick may need to remain with the Jets for another season, unless the franchise is willing to cover part of his salary and possibly even include draft compensation in a deal to unload him.

The future does seem to appear bleak for Wilson, but all hope is not lost. There may be a team waiting in the wings to acquire him if the perfect low-cost opportunity arises, according to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

Zach Wilson’s best remaining option could be with the New Orleans Saints

According to Benjamin, one potential suitor for Wilson could be the New Orleans Saints, who are likely still searching for a backup quarterback after Jameis Winston left via free agency.

The Saints’ current depth chart behind starter Derek Carr includes journeyman Nathan Peterman and sophomore Jake Haener.

Peterman holds the lowest career passer rating in NFL history for any quarterback with more than 160 pass attempts.

Haener was a fourth-round draft pick and didn’t play at all in 2023 after beginning the year with a six-game suspension for consuming a banned substance.

With the Saints, Wilson would have a chance to legitimately compete for — and possibly win — a backup role.

In New Orleans, Wilson might even get a shot at starting again, since Carr has had various injuries and inconsistencies over the course of his 10-year career.

Former Cougars Taysom Hill and Jamaal Williams are already in “the Big Easy” and could give Wilson some built-in support. And in New Orleans, the young quarterback wouldn’t be subject to the constant media scrutiny he faced in New York.

Whether the Saints swing for a low-risk, low-cost trade or just pounce if the Jets do end up releasing him, Wilson could end up being a match for the club. Nothing is guaranteed, obviously, but keep an eye on New Orleans.