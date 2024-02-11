Which NFL team was the last to win back-to-back Super Bowls?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to make Super Bowl history Sunday — or at least recent Super Bowl history.

Eight teams have won back-to-back Super Bowl titles, but no team has pulled off the feat in 19 years, since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII following the 2003 season, then knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX a year later.

A handful of teams have had a chance at consecutive titles in the ensuing years but couldn't pull it off.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII following the 2013 season, but a year later lost to the Patriots 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX.

The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl LI following the 2016 season but the next year lost to the Philiadelphia Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

And the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV following the 2019 season, but a year later fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

Last year, Kansas City beat Philadelphia 38-35 in Super Bowl XLII, setting the Chiefs up for another chance to become back-to-back champs — but first they'll have to pull off another win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

The other teams to have won Super Bowl titles in consecutive years are the Green Packers (Super Bowls I and II), Miami Dolphins (Super Bowls VII and VIII), Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowls IX and X, and Super Bowls XIII and XIV), the 49ers (Super Bowls XXIII and XXIV), Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII) and the Broncos (Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII).

