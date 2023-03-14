NFL team attempted to lure Chiefs’ Chad Henne from retirement

Former Kansas City Chiefs QB Chad Henne hasn’t even been retired for a month and he already has an unnamed NFL team attempting to lure him from retirement.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, with all of the recent movement on the backup quarterback market, a team called to check in on Chad Henne. They made him an offer to return to the NFL, but it clearly wasn’t an offer that Henne couldn’t refuse as he declined the offer and opted to remain retired for now according to Schefter.

A former second-round pick in the 2008 NFL draft, Henne has 54 career starts and 78 game appearances under his belt. The 37-year-old stepped in twice in the playoffs for Kansas City in place of Patrick Mahomes over the years and helped the team to victory in each of those games.

With all the backup QB movement, one team checked in this week with recently-retired QB Chad Henne and made him an offer to return, per source. Henne declined the offer and remains retired, for now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Mike White, Case Keenum, CJ Beathard, Jarrett Stidham, Easton Stick, Nick Mullens, Taylor Heinecke, Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston and Sam Darnold have all come off of the market in the first two days of legal tampering. If you’re in the market for a veteran backup, options are suddenly running thin. It certainly makes sense that a team would go after Henne after his success backing up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, but this tells us that he’s not coming out of retirement for any old opportunity.

More Free Agency!

