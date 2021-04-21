NFL will make taunting a point of emphasis this season

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

Expect more taunting penalties in the NFL this season.

Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL Competition Committee, said today that the league had become “too lax in taunting” and that the officials will be told taunting is a point of emphasis for them.

“The face to face, the pointing of fingers, the standing over players on the ground,” will be penalized, McKay said.

McKay noted that the NFL is not looking to penalize players for celebrating touchdowns, but that actions that represent poor sportsmanship toward an opponent will be flagged this season, including some that the officials allowed to slide last year.

