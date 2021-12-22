NFL Tanking Rankings after Week 15

A new No. 1!

The Jacksonville Jaguars have played themselves into the No. 1 slot in the 2022 NFL draft after Week 15. The Detroit Lions stunned the Arizona Cardinals and slipped a notch. Good for Dan Campbell and his troops. Let’s take a look at which teams join them as we head into Week 16…

16. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7, strength of schedule: .532)

The fact it took all game for the Raiders to upend the undermanned Cleveland Browns tells you how much they belong in these rankings. Do not be surprised if they rise … in the draft.

15. Cleveland Browns (7-7, strength of schedule: .527)

A huge effort came up just short against the Raiders. Instead of leading the AFC North, the Browns are among those in the Tanking Rankings.

14. New Orleans Saints (7-7, strength of schedule: .508)

The Saints are 7-7, in the playoff race after stifling Tom Brady, and are in the Tanking Rankings. Quite the trifecta.

13. Denver Broncos (7-7, strength of schedule: .483)

Tough loss for Denver, which watched Teddy Bridgewater carted off. Scary stuff and way more important than a team’s draft position.

12. Philadelphia Eagle (7-7, strength of schedule: .477)

The Eagles were once looking at three Top 10 picks. Not anymore as they are at .500 and Miami is also surging. Could both picks wind up outside the Tanking Rankings?

11. Philadelphia Eagles via Miami Dolphins (7-7, strength of schedule .458)

What once looked like a high, high pick is sinking week by week for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins have their act together and are far more likely to be in the playoffs than in the Tanking Rankings at the end of the season.

10. Washington (6-8, strength of schedule: .529)

The WFT went from hovering outside of the Tanking Rankings and in a Wild-Card position… to the 10th slot with their second straight loss. They were ravaged by COVID-19 issues and put up a strong fight but—no ceremonial wins here.

9. Atlanta Falcons (6-8, strength of schedule: .464)

The Falcons belong in the Tanking Rankings. They are dull and define mediocrity. Amazing they still are in the playoff race—it would be a stunner if they somehow found their into the postseason. Don’t bet on it, please.

8. New York Jets via Seattle Seahawks (5-9, strength of schedule: .517)

Amazingly, the Jets and Seahawks have something in common other than Jamal Adams and Pete Carroll. In 2021, they both will finish under .500.

7. Carolina Panthers (5-9, strength of schedule: .504)

The Panthers are going to be picking before No. 7 if recent play is any indication of what will happen in the next three weeks.

6. New York Giants (4-10, strength of schedule: .534)

A top-five pick still—and a medium Pepsi for their most devoted fans. Wow, that is going all out by Big Blue.

5. New York Giants via Chicago Bears (4-10, strength of schedule: .527)

The Giants have to be ecstatic they gave their slot to Chicago, which selected Justin Fields. This is a pick that could easily become higher and higher.

4. New York Jets (3-11, strength of schedule: .504)

The Jets put a scare into the Miami Dolphins and Gang Green fans. They were ahead early and used a pick-six to tie things at 24. Alas, in the end, they found a way to lose and remain in the top five with their pick.

3, Houston Texans (3-11, strength of schedule .496)

The Houston Texans likely won’t have to be concerned with winning many more games in 2021. Why? They don’t get to face their favorite opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, again.

2. Detroit Lions (2-11-1, strength of schedule: .536)

The Lions are in the No. 2 slot when they seemed destined for the top pick. Give all sorts of praise to Dan Campbell for keeping the team together and fighting through the losses. Don’t be surprised if Detroit slips a bit more in the draft order.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12, strength of schedule: .508)

What a great week for the Jaguars. The plague that is Urban Meyer is gone. And another loss sends them to the top of the charts when it comes to the 2022 NFL draft. What more can Duval County want for the holidays?

