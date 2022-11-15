NFL Tanking Rankings entering Week 11

Give me a 'T' for Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders are playing the kind of football that could turn the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The matchup for that selection? A battle with Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans until the end of the regular season. After Week 10, here’s the current draft order, per Tankathon.com.

16. Washington Commanders (5-5, strength of schedule: .551)

15. Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1, strength of schedule: .513)

Jeff Saturday is in charge of the Colts now and off to a 1-0 start. And while an y win n the NFL is a positive, it’s difficult to get too anxious about the victory over the Las Vegas Raiders — and the rest of 2022.

14. Green Bay Packers (4-6, strength of schedule: .582)

Who needs a WR in the first round when you have North Dakota State’s Christian Watson hauling in a trio of TD passes as a second-rounder in his rookie season?

13. Arizona Cardinals (4-6, strength of schedule: .509)

The Cardinals are not the worst team in the NFC West after beating the Rams. Arizona finds itself a home in third place in the division, and like many teams on this list, teetering on hope and despair.

12. Atlanta Falcons (4-6, strength of schedule: .429)

When will Arthur Smith audible to Desmond Ridder as the starting QB in Atlanta? Marcus Mariota looked lost against the Panthers in a loss.

11. Detroit Lions (3-6, strength of schedule: .568)

The Lions never give up. In Week 10, it paid off in a win against the Bears.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6, strength of schedule: .513)

Beating another team in the Tanking Rankings shouldn’t be an accomplishment— but this season in Pittsburgh… it is.

9. Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns (3-6, strength of schedule: .494)

The Texans love Tanking Ranking life as they keep losing, and so do the Cleveland Browns, whose pick they hold.

8. Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams (3-6, strength of schedule: .481)

Sure, the Rams won a Super Bowl. The Lions, may laugh last, as they could wind up with a Top 10 pick for dealing Matthew Stafford to LA at this rate.

7. Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos (3-6, strength of schedule: .481)

How is that Russell Wilson trade working out in Denver?

6. Chicago Bears (3-7, strength of schedule: .573)

The Bears could finally have a quarterback they can boast about in Justin Fields. Now, the teams needs to get back to fielding a defense that can thwart opponents.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7, strength of schedule: .526)

Let’s chalk this up to a year of growing pains for the Jaguars and figure with the talent on offense and a blossoming defense things could be better. “Could” is the operative word for the future.

4. Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints (3-7, strength of schedule: .478)

It would be almost unfair to have the kind of season the Eagles are having and wind up with a top 5 pick. And it is trending in that direction.

3. Carolina Panthers (3-7, strength of schedule: .447)

Sometimes it is difficult to understand how the Panthers lose so many games. Then, you realize they are playing the Falcons at home and it isn’t the stiffest of tests.

2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7, strength of schedule: .468)

Posting this picture for posterity. Because the fuse is short when you lose to a team coached by a person whose only head coaching experience was at the high school level.

1. Houston Texans (1-7-1, strength of schedule: .519)

The sign should actually read: Oh, yeah! We lost again and have a ton of draft picks!

