NFL Tanking Rankings Entering Week 6

Falling fast

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Matt Rhule is done in Carolina, and the Panthers seem headed for a high draft pick. He leaves with $40 million owed while learning what many found out in Cleveland: Baker Mayfield isn’t a franchise QB. Thanks, as always, to Tankathon.com.

18. Indianapolis (2-2-1, strength of schedule: .518)

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

The Colts found a way to win a game neither team wanted. And that leaves them at the bottom of the Tanking Rankings (for this round). Hard to figure whether the ugly win over the Broncos will provide a spark or if the fuse will simply die.

17. Chicago Bears (2-3, strength of schedule: .571)

(David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bears were on their way to being crushed by the Vikings. Then they were in the lead. And, then, they were responsible for crushing their fans. We have seen this script.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3, strength of schedule: .529)

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Seemingly bursting with momentum, the Jaguars ran into the Houston Texans and remembered the bad ol’ days. Growing pains or the sign of things to come?

15. New England Patriots (2-3, strength of schedule: .512)

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The Patriots played in Week 5 as if they do not plan to be in the Tanking Rankings for long.

14. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3, strength of schedule: .506)

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

The team that stunned everyone by making it to the Super Bowl finds itself having a home in the Tanking Rankings. Oof.

13. Detroit Lions via LA Rams (2-3, strength of schedule: .506)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Super Bowl champs are in the Tanking Rankings. To make matters worse, their first-round pick belongs to the Detroit Lions. At least they have the Panthers upcoming.

12. Arizona Cardinals (2-3, strength of schedule: .506)

(USAT)

DeAndre Hopkins is planning his comeback tour. Will it be in time to save the Cardinals’ season and Kliff Kingsbury’s job? Mediocrity is thy name for the Arizona coach.

11. Denver Broncos via Seattle (2-3, strength of schedule: .482)

(John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos are stuck and sinking. The loss to the Colts was ugly and now Russell Wilson is hurt. Things are not going swimmingly for Nathaniel Hackett.

10. Seattle Seahawks (2-3, strength of schedule: .471)

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Pete Carroll and the Seahawks make games exciting, but seem to find a way to come up on the short end. There is no guarantee this will continue. There is also no assurance Geno Smith will continue his brilliant play.

9. Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints (2-3, strength of schedule: .459)

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Recognize this: The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated and are also in a position to have a Top 10 pick thanks to New Orleans. It may not land but the good times in Philly are fun for now.

8. Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns (2-3, strength of schedule: .441)

(David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports)

The Browns do not have their first-round pick. They gave it to Houston for the suspended QB who shall not be named. Backfire, anyone?

7. Atlanta Falcons (2-3, strength of schedule: .412)

(USAT)

The Falcons held their own against Tom Brady, were victims of an awful roughing the passer call, and still lost. This isn’t a team that feels as if it is going to menace.

6. Houston Texans (1-3-1, strength of schedule: .541)

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

The good news is Lovie Smith got his first win as Texans coach. The bad news is he can only play the Jaguars once more in 2022.

5. Washington Commanders (1-4, strength of schedule: .612)

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Ron Rivera has problems with the Washington quarterback. Is that only present… or past and present? At this rate, he should have a chance to choose a good one in the 2023 NFL draft, unless Dan Snyder cans him.

4. Detroit Lions (1-4, strength of schedule: .576)

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Give the Lions credit, they found a new way to lose, getting blanked by New England. There was hope only a few weeks ago. Now, there are major issues.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4, strength of schedule: .500)

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Mike Tomlin’s team has fallen apart and has been ripped apart by the Bills. This team bears watching intently as it has a rookie QB and could be headed for an unfamiliar awful record.

2. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4, strength of schedule: .482)

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

The Raiders have lost four games by 14 points. And because of that, they are in a position for the second pick in the draft as they head into their bye week. How long before it becomes a bye-bye week for Josh McDaniels?

1. Carolina Panthers (1-4, strength of schedule: .447)

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Panthers fans won’t have Matt Rhule to kick around anymore. This team is regressing at incredible speed.

