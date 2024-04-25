The NFL’s tallest players of all time (so far)

Sift through the NFL charts throughout history, and you’ll eventually come across a 1967 draft pick from the 10th round named Richard Sligh. Though he only played eight games during his brief NFL/AFL career, Sligh’s impact on the game was substantial — at least, in a trivia sense.

At 7 feet, the late Oakland Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals tackle still ranks as the tallest player in history, even in today’s game, which has seen a meteoric boom in the height category.

From Ed “Too Tall” Jones to the current Height King, Dan Skipper, here are the tallest players in NFL history who follow the 7-footer…

Caleb Jones

Height: 6-foot-9

Alfredo Gutierrez

Height: 6-foot-9

Jordan Murray

Height: 6-foot-9

Trent Brown

Height: 6-foot-9

Alejandro Villanueva

Height: 6-foot-9

Jonathan Ogden

Height: 6-foot-9

Ed "Too Tall" Jones

Height: 6-foot-9

Matthew O'Donnell

Height: 6-foot-9 (according to Pro Football Ref.)

Morris Stroud

Height: 6-foot-10

Dan Skipper

Height: 6-foot-10

Richard Sligh

7-foot-0 (according to Pro Football Ref.)

