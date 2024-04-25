The NFL’s tallest players of all time (so far)
The NBA would be envious...
Sift through the NFL charts throughout history, and you’ll eventually come across a 1967 draft pick from the 10th round named Richard Sligh. Though he only played eight games during his brief NFL/AFL career, Sligh’s impact on the game was substantial — at least, in a trivia sense.
At 7 feet, the late Oakland Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals tackle still ranks as the tallest player in history, even in today’s game, which has seen a meteoric boom in the height category.
From Ed “Too Tall” Jones to the current Height King, Dan Skipper, here are the tallest players in NFL history who follow the 7-footer…
Caleb Jones
Height: 6-foot-9
Alfredo Gutierrez
Height: 6-foot-9
Jordan Murray
Height: 6-foot-9
Trent Brown
Height: 6-foot-9
Alejandro Villanueva
Height: 6-foot-9
Jonathan Ogden
Height: 6-foot-9
Ed "Too Tall" Jones
Height: 6-foot-9
Matthew O'Donnell
Height: 6-foot-9 (according to Pro Football Ref.)
Morris Stroud
Height: 6-foot-10
Dan Skipper
Height: 6-foot-10
Richard Sligh
7-foot-0 (according to Pro Football Ref.)