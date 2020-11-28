NFL suspends Tyrique McGhee two games for PEDs

The NFL suspended Rams defensive back Tyrique McGhee for two games for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.

The league and team announced the suspension Saturday.

McGhee is on the Rams’ practice squad, so he will lose his paycheck for two weeks.

McGhee is eligible for reinstatement on Monday, Dec. 7, following the Rams’ Week 13 game at Arizona.

McGhee has never played an NFL game.

He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent this spring. McGhee appeared in 50 games in his career at Georgia, making two interceptions and two forced fumbles in his tenure.

