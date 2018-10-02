NFL suspends Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks indefinitely after insider trading guilty plea

Mychal Kendricks was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for his involvement in insider trading. (AP)

Mychal Kendricks played three games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, but it might be a while before he sees the field again. Kendricks was reportedly suspended indefinitely by the NFL, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Kendricks was cut by the Cleveland Browns in August after he was charged with insider trading. He pleaded guilty to those charges a few days later. Kendricks reportedly made $1.2 million off the scheme. When pleading guilty, Kendricks told the judge, “I know I was wrong. I know that I made the decision to accept information, secret information, and it wasn’t the right thing to do.”

Despite that, the Seahawks signed Kendricks to a deal in September. The 28-year-old linebacker compiled 13 tackles and two sacks in three games with the Seahawks before he was suspended.

Kendricks could be looking at jail time now. The charge carries a maximum of 25 years in prison, though he may receive fewer years due to his guilty plea, according to Philly.com.

Kendricks won the Super Bowl as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

