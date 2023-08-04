NFL suspends Seahawks' Eskridge, Chiefs' Omenihu six games for violating conduct policy

The NFL handed down six-game suspensions to two players on Friday.

Seattle Seahawks receiver D’Wayne Eskridge and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu have been suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

In a statement Friday, Eskridge's representatives said their client was arrested following a domestic violence incident with his child’s mother in Feb. 2023. Eskridge entered into an agreement where misdemeanor charges will be dismissed in 12 months when he completes domestic violence moral recognition therapy, per the statement.“D'Wayne deeply regrets any embarrassment this incident has caused his family, the Seahawks, and the NFL,” the statement said.

Said the Seahawks in a statement: “We are aware of the situation involving Dee Eskridge, and have followed league and law enforcement protocol."

Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence on Jan. 23. His girlfriend told police he pushed her during an argument. Omenihu was a member of the San Francisco 49ers at the time, and the incident occurred days before the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omenihu signed a two-year, $16 million deal with Kansas City this offseason. He can return to the Chiefs’ active roster on Oct. 13, following a Week 6 contest against the Denver Broncos.

Omenihu is a former fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2019, entering his first season with the Chiefs and his fifth NFL season overall. He has 67 career tackles with 11½ career sacks, six pass deflections and 41 quarterback hits in 61 games with Houston and San Francisco.

Eskridge, whose base salary is $1.2 million this season, can return to the Seahawks’ active roster on Oct. 23, following a Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Eskridge has 17 catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns in 20 career games for Seattle.

Both players can practice and play this preseason.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seahawks' D'Wayne Eskridge, Chiefs' Charles Omenihu suspended 6 games