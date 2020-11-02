NFL suspends Seahawks’ defensive end Damontre Moore six games for violating NFL’s PED policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It may not be injury-related, but the Seattle Seahawks take another hit on the defensive side of the ball.

The NFL announced Monday, that defensive end Damontre Moore will be suspended for six games for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drugs.

STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON:

Damontre Moore has been suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Moore will be eligible to return to the active roster on Mon., Dec. 14, following the team’s Week 14 game vs. the N.Y. Jets. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 2, 2020

Moore previously served a two-game suspension while with the Cowboys in 2017.

The Seahawks signed Moore in early September to fill in the gap of losing Jadeveon Clowney to the Titans.

Download and subscribe to the Talkin Seahawks podcast

Moore has played in all seven of the team’s games this season. He has a total of eight tackles, six quarterback hits, a sack, and a forced fumble.

He has even had his share of moments on special teams, as well.

Moore will not be able to practice or play with the team during the course of his six-game suspension and will be eligible to return to the Seahawks in Week 14 against the New York Jets.

The addition of Carlos Dunlap helps minimize the suspension of Moore on the defensive line. The Seahawks are playing well through seven games, and Moore has had a nice impact for the team this year and will certainly be missed.