NFL suspends Saints receiver Kawaan Baker for 6 games to open 2022 season

This is surprising: ESPN’s Field Yates reported Tuesday that the NFL has suspended wide receiver Kawaan Baker for the first six games of the 2022 season. Baker, who turns 24 in a few weeks, was a seventh round pick for the New Orleans Saints last year who spent his rookie season on the practice squad. An NFL statement clarified that Baker will be suspended due to violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

Receiving this suspension will be tough for him. Baker was competing for the last spot at wide receiver on the 53-man roster, with at least five players already locked in to make the cut between Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, Marquez Callaway, and Deonte Harty. Tre’Quan Smith is likeliest to round out the group should the Saints run six-deep this year.

Still, he has a shot at making the practice squad again. Baker will be free to practice with the Saints throughout training camp and in their upcoming preseason games, competing for one of the two or three practice squad openings reserved for wideouts. Others in the mix include Kevin White, Easop Winston Jr., Kirk Merritt, and undrafted rookies Dai’Jean Dixon and Rashid Shaheed.

