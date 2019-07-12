Report: NFL suspends Richie Incognito for 2 games after spate of off-field incidents

Richie Incognito, left, will reportedly miss the first two games of the season via suspension. (Reuters)

Richie Incognito has made a number of troubling headlines for off-field incidents in recent months and will pay a price with the NFL upon his return to the league.

The NFL has suspended Incognito for two games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After a year away from the game, Incognito signed this offseason with the Oakland Raiders and is expected to compete for a starting position on the offensive line.

Incognito has made four Pro Bowls in his 12-season NFL career, but is perhaps best known for his role in the Miami Dolphins bullying scandal involving Jonathan Martin.

Incognito’s latest troubles

Since last playing in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2017, Incognito has faced multiple run-ins with the law.

He was detained for an involuntary mental evaluation in May of 2018 after he allegedly threw a dumbbell at a man at a South Florida gym.

Incognito was reportedly “rambling about the government and screaming at the man to ‘get off my [expletive] playground.’ ”

Police say that Incognito told them he believed the man was an NSA agent sent to spy on him.

Violent incident with grandmother

In May, Incognito pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to a violent outburst at his grandmother’s Peoria, Arizona, home in which he allegedly punched a hole in her wall while blaming her for his father’s recent death.

In April, Incognito reached a plea deal for a separate Scottsdale, Arizona, incident in which he allegedly threatened to “shoot people” with guns from his truck at a funeral home following his father’s death.

He reportedly had several guns and a pistol silencer in his truck.

‘You can’t have all boy scouts’

Story continues

Incognito signed with the Raiders in April on what general manager Mike Mayock described as a “prove-it deal.”

“I think at the end of the day, you can’t have all boy scouts,” Mayock said at the time.

More from Yahoo Sports: