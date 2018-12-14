NFL suspends Raiders receiver Bryant indefinitely

New York (AFP) - Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Friday for violating the terms of his reinstatement from a prior ban.

"Effective immediately, Martavis Bryant has been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his April 2017 conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse," the league said.

Bryant was conditionally reinstated in April 2017 after being suspended for all of the 2016 season for multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

He played in 15 games for Pittsburgh in 2017, although he provoked the team's ire for taking to social media to demand a trade and criticize teammates.

The Raiders acquired him during the 2018 NFL Draft, swapping a third-round selection to the Steelers for Bryant.

Bryant, who was drafted by the Steelers in 2014, was first suspended for the first four games of the 2015 for substance abuse violations, and he missed all of 2016 for the same reason.