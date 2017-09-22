NFL suspends Ra’Shede Hageman six games

The NFL has suspended former Falcons defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman six games, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media first reported. The league placed him on the commissioner’s exempt list Sept. 2 as a result of domestic violence related charges, and the Falcons released him two days later.

Hageman, currently a free agent, does not need to be on a team to serve the suspension.

He was arrested in March 2016 on domestic violence charges stemming from an alleged incident with the mother of his child. Hageman faced misdemeanor charges of battery, cruelty to children and interfering with calls for emergency assistance, via the Associated Press.

Hageman, a second-round pick in 2014, made four sacks and 61 sacks in his three seasons in Atlanta.