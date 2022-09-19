NFL suspends Mike Evans for one game after fight with Saints

Barry Werner
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were without wide receivers Julio Jones and Chris Godwin for their win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Now, Tom Brady & Co. will be without elite wideout Mike Evans for Sunday’s clash with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Evans was suspended by the NFL on Monday for one game after his role in Sunday’s melee with Marshon Lattimore and the Saints.

