NFL suspends Max McCaffrey four games

Free agent wide receiver Max McCaffrey currently doesn’t have a team, but even if he finds one he won’t be able to play until Week Five.

McCaffrey has been suspended for the first four games of the season, according to multiple reports. There’s no word on the nature of the suspension.

The 49ers waived McCaffrey with an injury designation last week. No one claimed him on waivers.

The older brother of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and the son of former NFL player Ed McCaffrey, Max McCaffrey entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie from Duke in 2016 and has spent time with the Raiders, Packers, Saints, Jaguars and 49ers. He has one catch in his NFL career.