NFL suspends Malik McDowell for two games

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell hasn’t found a new team since being released by the Seahawks in March and news from the league office on Friday probably won’t help that effort.

According to multiple reports, McDowell has been suspended for the first two games of the 2019 season. McDowell was arrested for disorderly conduct after an altercation with police in December 2017 and was arrested after another incident with law enforcement last month.

McDowell never played a game for the Seahawks after being picked in the second round of the 2017 draft. He was injured in an ATV accident before training camp and never received clearance from team doctors to resume playing.

McDowell said he was cleared by another doctor, but a visit with the Cowboys has been the only sign of potential interest from another club since his release.