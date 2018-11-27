NFL suspends Leonard Fournette for fight with Buffalo Bills

The NFL suspended Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette for one game, after he was involved in an altercation with Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson during their game on Sunday.

The league cited violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness as reasons for enforcing the punishment. NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension and sent a letter to Fournette further explaining the decision.

"Sportsmanship is the cornerstone of the game and the League will not tolerate game-related misconduct that conveys a lack of respect for the game itself and those involved it in... Video of the incident shows that you were not a participant in the play and that you ran from your sideline to the opposite side of the field to insert yourself as an active participant in the fight. Once you entered the fight area, you struck a member of the opposing team. Your actions adversely reflected on the NFL and have no place in the game."

Fournette is expected to miss the Jaguars' Week 13 game against the Colts and will then be eligible to return Dec. 3.

Fournette later apologized for his actions via Instagram after Jacksonville's 24-21 loss to Buffalo.

“(I) would like to apologise to my team, fans and kids at home who look up to me,” Fournette captioned a photo. “Things got heated in a very important game (and) emotions got the best of me again. I apologise and this loss is on me. Thank you.”

Fournette, who is in his second season with the Jaguars, has a chance to appeal the league’s ruling as early as Tuesday.