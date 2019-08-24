NFL suspends Lance Kendricks one game

Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks will not be available for the first game of the season.

The NFL has suspended Kendricks one game for violating the NFL policy on substance abuse, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. He’ll miss the Sunday night opener against the Steelers in Week One.

Kendricks was sentenced to probation last month for marijuana possession. The Patriots signed him after the sentencing, so they knew going in that a suspension was possible.

The Patriots will also be without tight end Ben Watson for the first four games of the season while he serves a suspension, so they’ll be thin at the position to start the season.