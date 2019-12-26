NFL suspends Jordan Miller four games

The NFL announced it has suspended Falcons cornerback Jordan Miller four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

Miller will miss Sunday’s season finale against the Buccaneers and will open next season sitting out the first three games without pay.

He appeared in 10 games this season, making four tackles and a fumble recovery.

Miller did not play in Week 16 and saw action on only 24 offensive snaps and 93 on special teams this season.

The Falcons selected him in the fifth round after me made 26 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and six pass breakups in his final season at the University of Washington.