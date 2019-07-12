NFL suspends Jets’ Chris Herndon four games

The Jets have indicated this offseason that they think tight end Chris Herndon is going to have a big role in the new offense, but that won’t come until the fifth game of the season.

The NFL announced today that Herndon is suspended for the first four games of the season.

Herndon’s suspension comes as a result of his guilty plea to a DUI case. His suspension is longer than most for first-time DUI offenders, which suggests that there were some extenuating circumstances that led the NFL to view this case as more serious than most.

As a rookie out of Miami last year, Herndon caught 39 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns. He played all 16 games in 2018, but he won’t be eligible to join the active roster this season until Monday, October 7. Herndon will participate in training camp and the preseason but go on the suspended list in Week One.