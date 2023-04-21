NFL suspends Jameson Williams, 3 other Lions for gambling violations

The NFL announced on Friday that four players from the Detroit Lions have been suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy. C.J. Moore and Quintez Cephus are both suspended indefinitely and will be sidelined at least one year. Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill have both been suspended for six games.

The Lions didn’t waste any time moving on from both Moore and Cephus, who have already been released by the team following their suspensions. Williams and Berryhill remain on the roster, but GM Brad Holmes expressed his frustration and disappointment in both players.

Below is the statement released by Holmes following the announcement of the four players’ suspensions.

Statement from #Lions GM Brad Holmes on the suspensions of four players, including two have already been released today, for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. pic.twitter.com/uoJ5fspROv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 21, 2023

According to ESPN, several members of the Lions’ staff were also dismissed for violating the gambling policy, so this went beyond just the players.

Separate from these punishments, several Lions staff members in various departments were dismissed last month for violating the gambling policy, a source told ESPN.

Of course, Williams is the biggest loss from this news. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and missed 11 games of the season due to an ACL injury. Now, he’ll miss six games to start the 2023 campaign, delaying a potential breakout from the former Alabama wideout.

