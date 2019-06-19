NFL suspends Jalin Marshall for four games

The NFL has suspended Jalin Marshall for the first four weeks of the 2019 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Raiders cut the receiver two days after signing him in May. Marshall, 23, recently signed with the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He spent the spring with the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football.

Marshall caught 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games with the Jets during the 2016 season, his only NFL action.