The NFL has suspended free agent defensive tackle P.J. Hall one game.

Hall was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge in Houston in June.

He worked out for the Bears and Cardinals in August.

The Raiders made Hall a second-round pick in 2018, but his stint with the organization was short lived. He appeared in 30 games with 18 starts during his two-year stint with the Raiders, totaling 48 tackles, 1.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits.

He played for the Texans in 2020, recording 34 tackles and one sack in 10 games.

Houston placed a second-round tender on him following the season but later withdrew the offer. That made Hall a free agent, and he has yet to catch on anywhere else.

NFL suspends free agent P.J. Hall for one game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk