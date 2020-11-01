NFL suspends free agent kicker Aldrick Rosas four games

Kicker Aldrick Rosas is not currently in the NFL, having been cut from the Jaguars’ practice squad on Friday. He’ll have to wait four weeks before he can return.

Rosas has been suspended four games by the NFL as a result of a car crash he caused in June.

In September Rosas pleaded no contest to reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license.

A Pro Bowler in 2018 with the Giants, Rosas played in one game for the Jaguars this year.

