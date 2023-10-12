NFL suspends free agent Damien Wilson for next four weeks

The NFL has suspended free agent linebacker Damien Wilson for the next four weeks for violating the personal conduct policy.

Wilson is a free agent and unlikely to sign anywhere anyway, considering he's remained a free agent since March 10 when the Panthers cut him.

He signed a two-year deal with the Panthers before the 2022 season, and his release saved them $3.61 million in cap space.

Wilson started five of the first seven games last season for Carolina, but he played only four defensive snaps after Week 9. He finished the year with 38 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Wilson played for the Jaguars, Chiefs and Cowboys before signing with the Panthers.