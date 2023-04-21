NFL suspends five players for violating league’s gambling policy

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that the NFL is suspending five players, including four from the Detroit Lions, for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill each have six-game bans, per Rapoport, while wideout Quintez Cephus and defensive back C.J. Moore are suspended indefinitely.

Washington Commanders pass rusher Shaka Toney also is suspended indefinitely.

Sources: NFL suspended 5 players, including #Lions WR Jameson Williams, for violations of NFL gambling policy. #Lions’ CJ Moore & Quintez Cephus, plus #Commanders' Shaka Toney, are suspended indefinitely (at least 1 year). Williams & DET’s Stanley Berryhill are suspended 6 games. pic.twitter.com/Jnmzn8iKzj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2023

Detroit reacted swiftly, releasing Cephus and Moore, while acknowledging the suspensions for Williams and Berryhill.

#Lions release WR Quintez Cephus and S C.J. Moore; WR Stanley Berryhill and WR Jameson Williams suspended by NFL: https://t.co/BV7NFiB9vs — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 21, 2023

