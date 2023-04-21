Breaking News:

NFL suspends 5, including Lions WR Jameson Williams, for gambling policy violations

NFL suspends five players for violating league’s gambling policy

1
Glenn Erby
·1 min read

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that the NFL is suspending five players, including four from the Detroit Lions, for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill each have six-game bans, per Rapoport, while wideout Quintez Cephus and defensive back C.J. Moore are suspended indefinitely.

Washington Commanders pass rusher Shaka Toney also is suspended indefinitely.

Detroit reacted swiftly, releasing Cephus and Moore, while acknowledging the suspensions for Williams and Berryhill.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire