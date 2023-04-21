NFL suspends five players – including four from Lions – for gambling violations

The NFL suspended five players Friday for violating the league's gambling policy. Among the group was Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, a first-round pick in the 2020 draft from Alabama.

Williams and fellow Lions receiver Stanley Berryhill will both sit the team's first six games of the upcoming season for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.

Meanwhile, Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore – who also played for the Lions – and the Washington Commanders' Shaka Toney have been suspended indefinitely. Because the trio placed bets on NFL games during the 2022 season, the league said, those suspensions will last through at least this season. The players are eligible for reinstatement at the conclusion of the league year.

Detroit released both Cephus and Moore shortly after the news broke.

"As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league's gambling policy," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said in a statement. "These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward."

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) warms up prior to his first game for the Lions coming off injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field.

Cephus was a third-year receiver with four career touchdowns, while Moore was a defensive back in his fourth year with one career start. Toney was seventh-round pick in 2021.

“We have been made aware of the suspension of Shaka Toney," the Commanders said in a statement. "We have cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions.”

The league said a review found no evidence that inside information was used and or that the game was "compromised in any way."

The punishment for Berryhill, also a rookie in 2022, and Williams take effect at the final roster cutdown, making them eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games.

Williams was selected 12th overall by the Lions but played sparingly over the team's final six games, having torn his ACL in the national championship game the prior January.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was reinstated this offseason after being suspended for all of 2022 for wagering on NFL games while away from the team to address his mental health. In December, New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin was suspended indefinitely for violating the league's gambling policy.

