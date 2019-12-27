NFL suspends Falcons rookie cornerback Miller for 4 games

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nick Scott (33) hits Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Jordan Miller was suspended for four games without pay Thursday for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Miller, a fifth-round draft pick out of Washington, will miss the season finale Sunday at Tampa Bay and the first three games of 2020. He was inactive until Week 5 and has played mostly on special teams, logging 23 defensive snaps in 10 games.

Miller was inactive for last week's win over Jacksonville.

