NFL suspends ex-49ers practice squad tight end for entire season

Ex-49ers practice squad TE suspended for entire season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One former 49ers tight end received a season-long suspension Wednesday.

TE Chase Harrell, waived by the 49ers in April, has been suspended for the entire 2021 regular season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 16, 2021

Chase Harrell, who played tight end on the 49ers practice squad last season, received a six-game suspension back in October for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Harrell received a second suspension Wednesday, this time for the entire season.

The undrafted rookie out of Arkansas turned some heads in training camp last season before failing to make the final 53-man roster out of camp.

Waived in April of this year by the 49ers, Harrell has been a free agent since.

It's possible that Harrell's season-long suspension was the result of a second violation of the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast