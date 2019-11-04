NFL suspends Dolphins’ Mark Walton four games
The Dolphins will be without their starting running back for the next four games.
Mark Walton has been given a four-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies.
Walton was arrested three times this offseason. He was a Bengal at the time, but was released and signed with the Dolphins. Walton faced felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon as well as misdemeanor charges of battery, marijuana possession and reckless driving. He eventually pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge and had the other charges dropped.
In Sunday’s win over the Jets, Walton had 12 carries for 29 yards and three catches for 12 yards.
