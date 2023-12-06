NFL suspends DL Al-Quadin Muhammad

The NFL suspended Colts defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad without pay for the next six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, NFL Media reports.

It will end Muhammad's regular season, with the final game of the suspension carrying over to 2024.

Muhammad has spent the season on the Colts' practice squad but has not played.

In seven seasons, he has played 84 games with 34 starts and has totaled 157 tackles, 12 sacks, 33 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles.