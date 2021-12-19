The NFL announced it has suspended Dolphins edge rusher Darius Hodge two games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Hodge is eligible to return to the Dolphins’ active roster on Tuesday, Dec. 28, following the team’s Week 16 game at New Orleans.

The Dolphins claimed Hodge off waivers from the Bengals on Nov. 5. He has yet to even dress for a game with Miami.

He did appear in four games for the Bengals, seeing action on six defensive snaps and 13 on special teams before they waived him.

NFL suspends Darius Hodge two games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk