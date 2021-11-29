Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill has been suspended two games for hitting Raiders guard John Simpson on the field after their Thanksgiving game.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension, and the NFL released the statement Runyan sent to Hill.

“After the Las Vegas Raiders-Dallas Cowboys game on November 25, you engaged in conduct that this office considers unnecessary roughness and displays a lack of sportsmanship,” Runyan told Hill. “Specifically, as both teams were shaking hands, you waited more than 50 seconds for your opponent at the 50-yard line. When you located him, you then walked toward him in the opposite direction of your locker room. You both engaged in a verbal chest-to-chest confrontation which you escalated by throwing an open hand punch to his facemask, forcible enough to cause your opponent’s helmet to come off.”

Hill has the right to appeal. If he loses the appeal, Hill will miss the Cowboys’ next two games, against New Orleans and Washington.

NFL suspends Cowboys’ Trysten Hill two games for hitting Raiders’ John Simpson after game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk