Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has been suspended for the next four games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Gay was charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage in January after an incident at the home where the mother of his child lives. He agreed to a diversion program to conclude the case in July.

After Gay’s January arrest, he continued to start for the Chiefs in the playoffs, and he has started both games for the Chiefs this season.

Gay will miss the Chiefs’ upcoming games against the Colts, Buccaneers, Raiders and Bills. He is eligible to return in Week Seven against the 49ers.

NFL suspends Chiefs’ Willie Gay four games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk