NFL suspends Chiefs Frank Clark for 2 games

Barry Werner

The Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye in Week 8. This is now a three-week vacation for star defensive lineman Frank Clark.

The NFL on Tuesday suspended Clark for two games, saying he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Clark will miss home games against the Titans in Week 9 and against the Jaguars in Week 10.

