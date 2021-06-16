NFL suspends Chase Harrell for the entire 2021 regular season

The NFL has suspended free agent tight end Chase Harrell for the entire 2021 regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 49ers waived Harrell in April, and he has remained a free agent since.

The league initially suspended Harrell in October. He missed six games for violating the policy on performance enhancing substances.

Harrell was on the 49ers’ practice squad at the time.

Harrell entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie from Arkansas in 2020, signing with the 49ers.

