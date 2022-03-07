NFL suspends Falcons WR Calvin Ridley for at least 2022 season for gambling on games

The NFL announced on Monday that it has suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season and possibly beyond for betting on games in 2021.

"NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell today suspended Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in the 2021 season," a league statement reads. "The activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021 while Ridley was not with the team and was away from the club's facility on the non-football illness list."

According to the NFL, nothing indicated that Ridley's teammates and coaches in Atlanta were aware of his gambling.

"A league investigation uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way," the statement reads.

Ridley is eligible to apply for reinstatement on Feb. 13, 2023, according to the league. He has three days to appeal his suspension, per the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.

Ridley, Falcons respond

The Falcons issued a response on Monday shortly after Ridley's suspension was announced.

"We were first made aware of the league's investigation on Feb. 9," the Falcons statement reads. "We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

Ridley responded to the news of his suspension shortly after it was announced, admitting on Twitter to betting $1,500 total while writing that "I don't have a gambling problem."

I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 7, 2022

He continued to tweet Monday afternoon.

I couldn’t even watch football at that point — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 7, 2022

Just gone be more healthy when I come back — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 7, 2022

I know I was wrong But I’m getting 1 year lol — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 7, 2022

He posted this on Twitter Sunday prior to his suspension being announced:

I learn from my Ls — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 6, 2022

Reports: Ridley bet on Falcons games

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that Ridley made parlay bets on games using his cell phone and that his bets included Falcons games. ESPN's Kimberley Martin also reported that he bet on Falcons games and that his bets covered "multiple sports."

The Washington Post's Mark Maske reports that Genius Sports Group, which manages the NFL's data and monitoring, informed the NFL of Ridley's parlay bet. Per the Genius Sports Group, the company works "with sports, betting and media organizations to give them those advantages with innovative technology that unlocks the value of data across the entire sports ecosystem."

Ridley left the Falcons in 2021 for 'mental well being'

Ridley, 27, has played four seasons with the Falcons since being drafted in the first round out of Alabama in 2018. He played five games in 2021 before announcing in October that has going to "step away from football" to "focus on my mental well being." He didn't play again in 2021.

“These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental well being,” Ridley wrote on Twitter Oct. 31. “This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future.”

Report: Falcons recently declined Ridley trade inquiries

Ridley, Atlanta's No. 1 receiver, was widely believed to be a trade chip this offseason. Team owner Arthur Blank acknowledged the speculation in a statement on the Falcons website on Feb. 9 — the same day the Falcons acknowledged on Monday that they were informed of the NFL investigation.

"We love the young man," Blank said. "He has had a great history in Atlanta. We'd love him to stay in Atlanta. Whether or not he wants to do that — he may decide that he wants a fresh start someplace else. We don't know that. I don't know that. I don't have information to indicate that, but we'll see how that plays out."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that multiple teams reached out to the Falcons to inquire about Ridley in recent weeks and that the team declined to engage in trade talks because of the investigation.

Ridley was slated to earn $11.1 million with the Falcons in 2022 per a fifth-year option Atlanta exercised on his rookie contract. That salary will now be delayed to the 2023 season if Ridley is reinstated.