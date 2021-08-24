NFL suspends Browns WR Davion Davis for 2 games

The NFL announced some unfortunate news for one of the Cleveland Browns battling on the team’s roster bubble. Wide receiver Davion Davis has been suspended by the league for the first two weeks of the 2021 regular season.

The suspension results from a DUI David committed in 2019 while he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings. Those charges were later reduced to reckless operations, per NFL.com’s Tom Pellissero.

Davis has played well throughout training camp and made impressive catches in each of the Browns’ preseason games. He was facing an uphill battle to crack the final roster in a deep wide receiving corps, and being unavailable for the first two weeks does not help Davis’ case with Cleveland — or other teams who might be interested in picking up the 24-year-old speedster.