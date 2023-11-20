NFL suspends Broncos safety Kareem Jackson for four more games

For the second time this season, the NFL has announced a four-game suspension for Broncos safety Kareem Jackson.

Jackson was suspended today for lowering his helmet and drilling Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs on Sunday night. The hit caused a fumble that set up the Broncos' first score in their 21-20 win, but it wasn't flagged on the field.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan informed Jackson of the suspension by letter today.

“You were involved in a play that the League considers a serious violation of the playing rules," Runyan wrote. "The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact to Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided. Illegal acts that are flagrant and jeopardize the safety of players will not be tolerated. The League will continue to stress enforcement of the rules that prohibit using your helmet to make forcible contact with your opponent. On the play in question, you lowered your head and delivered a forceful blow to the shoulder and head/neck area of an opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact. You could have made contact with your opponent within the rules, yet you chose not to."

Sunday night's game was Jackson's first game back from a two-game suspension for previous violations of the same rule against leading with the helmet. That suspension was initially announced as a four-game suspension but was reduced to two games on appeal. Jackson will surely appeal this suspension as well.

Jackson has also been ejected from two games and fined four times this season for illegal hits. At some point, he's going to change the way he plays, or the NFL is going to keep him from playing anymore.