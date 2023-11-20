NFL suspends Broncos S Kareem Jackson 4 games after hit on Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs

Kareem Jackson's hit on Joshua Dobbs Sunday night resulted in a four-game suspension. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman via Getty Images)

The NFL is suspending Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson four games without pay after his hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs Sunday night.

The league announced the suspension Monday afternoon while citing "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players." The suspension is the second of the season for Jackson for repeated illegal hits to opponents' heads.

Jackson intends to appeal the suspension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Jackson lowered his helmet and hit Dobbs in his facemask on the first possession of Denver's 21-20 win. The hit dislodged the ball and resulted in a forced turnover for the Broncos, who converted the fumble into a field goal.

Officials did not flag Jackson for the illegal hit.

Terry McAulay said on the NBC broadcast that Kareem Jackson should’ve been penalized for this hit on Josh Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/fP5TABQ8ha — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 20, 2023

The NFL announced the suspension alongside a letter to Jackson from vice president of football operations Jon Runyan.

“With 13:38 remaining in the first quarter, you were involved in a play that the league considers a serious violation of the playing rules," Runyan wrote. "The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact to Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided.

“Illegal acts that are flagrant and jeopardize the safety of players will not be tolerated. The league will continue to​ stress enforcement of the rules that prohibit using your helmet to make forcible contact with your ​opponent. On the play in question, you lowered your head and delivered a forceful blow to the shoulder and head/neck area of an opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact. You could have made contact with your opponent within the rules, yet you chose not to."

The NFL previously suspended Jackson in October for four games following his second ejection of the season in a win over the Green Bay Packers. The league later reduced that suspension to two games upon appeal. Sunday's game against the Vikings was Jackson's first game back. He committed the illegal hit three snaps into his return from suspension.

In Denver's Week 7 win over the Packers, Jackson lowered his head and dove toward Green Bay tight end Luke Musgrave, forcing Musgrave's head to violently snap back. He was ejected for the hit and suspended a day later.

Broncos S Kareem Jackson has been ejected for this hit

pic.twitter.com/im0Xp6CvQE — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 22, 2023

Jackson was previously ejected for a Week 2 hit that concussed Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas. Jackson launched himself toward Thomas with the crown of his helmet in an effort to dislodge the ball.

The hit on Logan Thomas that got Kareem Jackson ejected. Definitely the right call. pic.twitter.com/NnFrqTNEha — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 17, 2023

The NFL fined Jackson $19,669 fine for the hit on Thomas but did not suspend him. In Week 1, Jackson was flagged for unnecessary roughness on a helmet-to-helmet hit that concussed Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Jakobi Meyers injury Kareem Jackson Helmet to Helmet penalty Jakobi Meyers injured Raiders vs Broncos pic.twitter.com/PpGMhD3WQf — Trebornotslar (@Trebornotslar) September 10, 2023

That hit drew a $14,819 fine. In total, Jackson's been fined $89,670 this season for four illegal hits.