NFL suspends Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike at least one year for gambling

Yet another NFL player has been suspended for gambling.

The NFL confirmed today that Broncos defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season.

Uwazurike will miss the entire 2023 season and be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.

A 2022 fourth-round draft pick, Uwazurike played eight games as a rookie last year. At 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, Uwazurkie has potential as a run-stopping defensive tackle, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Broncos decide he's not worth the trouble and release him.

It's been an offseason full of gambling suspensions for the NFL, where many players clearly didn't get the message and didn't realize that betting on NFL games will result in serious consequences — and that the legal online sports books are regulated and will report it to the NFL if a player places a bet. Uwazurike is the latest in a long offseason of gambling suspensions. The league has to hope players have gotten the message, and betting on NFL games will cease this year.