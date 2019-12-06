NFL suspends Breeland Speaks for four games

The NFL suspended Chiefs defensive lineman Breeland Speaks for four games on Friday. Speaks will serve the suspension while on injured reserve.

“The NFL notified the Kansas City Chiefs of Breeland Speaks’ four-game suspension,” the team said in s statement. “We will have no comment at this time.”

Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com reports that the suspension is for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Speaks injured his right knee in a preseason game against the Texans and went on injured reserve after surgery.

He played all 16 games last year for the Chiefs, starting four, and finished with 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and eight quarterback hits.