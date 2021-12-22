Bengals running back and returner Pooka Williams has been suspended for two games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The NFL announced the suspension today.

Williams will have to be away from the team for the next two weeks. He will be eligible to return for the final week of the regular season.

The Bengals signed Williams as an undrafted free agent this year and he has spent most of the season on the practice squad. He appeared in one regular-season game, Week 13 against the Chargers, when he was the team’s primary kickoff returner.

NFL suspends Bengals’ Pooka Williams two games for PED violation originally appeared on Pro Football Talk