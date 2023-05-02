The NFL has suspended free agent defensive end Amani Bledsoe for 17 weeks for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.

Bledsoe began last season with a six-game suspension for PEDs.

He also was suspended by the NCAA for failing a PED test when he was at Oklahoma in 2016. He claimed at the time that he accidentally ingested the banned substance because it was in a tainted protein powder.

The Falcons signed Bledsoe to a futures contract after the 2022 season but waived him last month.

He did not see any action last season, though he did spend some time on the Falcons’ practice squad, and the latest suspension threatens his career.

Bledsoe, 25, played 14 games for the Bengals in 2020 and five with the Titans in 2021. In his career, he has 18 tackles and three passes defensed.

NFL suspends Amani Bledsoe for 17 weeks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk