NFL suspends 49ers practice-squad tight end Chase Harrell for PEDs

NFL suspends 49ers practice-squad tight end Harrell for PEDs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL on Thursday suspended 49ers rookie tight end Chase Harrell six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Harrell signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie from Arkansas. He had a good showing during training camp to earn a spot on the team’s 16-player practice squad.

Players on the practice squad earn $8,400 a week. Harrell was suspended without pay.

Harrell is eligible for reinstatement on Friday, Nov. 6, following the 49ers’ Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Harrell played two college seasons at Kansas as a wide receiver, catching 30 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns. He played his final two seasons at Arkansas, appearing in just four games. He moved to tight end as a senior.

The 49ers this week signed tight end Daniel Helm off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad with veteran tight end Jordan Reed expected to miss six to eight weeks with a knee sprain.

